BK Hariprasad gives notice in RS for suspension of business for discussion over K'taka crisis

Ahead of the floor test of Congress-JD(S) coalition government, Congress MP BK Hariprasad gave a notice in Rajya Sabha on Monday, under rule 267, for suspension of business for discussion over 'constitutional crisis in Karnataka.'

"Speaker has already started the procedure of conducting the floor test and the majority will be decided after the test today. As Karnataka governor's tenure has ended, he has become BJP's working president, this is not what Governor is supposed to do," Hariprasad said.

"Governor doesn't belong to any party; he is the custodian of the constitution. He has been working on the directions of BJP, hence my request is to dismiss him," he added.

As the political crisis assumes critical proportion in Karnataka, the party leadership earlier this month tasked senior leaders -- Ghulam Nabi Azad and BK Hariprasad - to salvage the situation and save the coalition government.

The Congress-JDS government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of several dissident MLAs. Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition, including thirteen from Congress and three of JD(S), have resigned.

Ahead of the floor test of Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka later today, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has summoned rebel legislators to meet him at his office at 11 am on Tuesday.

The notice has been issued over the petition by coalition leaders seeking disqualification of rebel MLAs.

In another development related to the deepening political crisis in Karnataka, the Supreme Court refused to give an early hearing to a plea filed by two independent legislators seeking a direction to conclude floor test in Assembly today.

Both the BJP and Congress leaders simultaneously held legislative party meetings in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Security has been heightened around Vidhana Soudha ahead of the floor test of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy-led government.

