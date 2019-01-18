Bodies of children who died in US arrive in Hyderabad

Bodies of the three teenaged siblings who died in a fire accident in the US arrived today in on Friday.

The bodies of Satwika (17), (15) and (14) arrived by a flight at 5.20 am and were later brought to the in Narayanaguda where a prayer meeting was conducted, family sources said.

The bodies will be taken to their native place Gurrapu Thanda village, Devarakonda in district for the burial scheduled tomorrow.

"We have lost our three children in the fire accident that took place in Collierville, US. We have faith in our God who is giving us the strength to do these formalities. Prayers of many people have helped and I would like to thank the central and state governments for supporting us in bringing back the bodies of our children," Srinivas Naik, father of the dead children said.

The incident occurred when the home of the family they were spending time in at Collierville, Tennessee, caught fire on December 24, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)