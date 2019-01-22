'Sonchiriya' gets new release date

Rajput starrer 'Sonchiriya' got a new release date. The that was supposed to release on February 8 has now been postponed and will release on March 1 instead.

took to to make the announcement. He wrote, "# gets a new release date: 1 March 2019.. Stars Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, and .. Directed by .. Produced by "

too took to and announced the change in date for the film's release. She wrote, "Kar rahe hai yeh baagi sazish lootne ki, thoda intezaar kijiye, yeh dacoity shuru hogi 1st March se."

The directorial is a rustic tale set in the valleys of Chambal and will see Sushant essaying the role of a dacoit along with Ranvir and Manoj.

The trailer of the film, that was recently released, depicts wars between dacoit gangs, fighting to acquire control of during the 1970s.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)