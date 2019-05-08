JUST IN
Business Standard

4 booked for raising pro-Modi slogans at Digvijaya's Bhopal rally

ANI  |  General News 

An FIR has been lodged against four youth for allegedly raising pro-Modi slogans during Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's roadshow in Bhopal.

The four people - Kallu, Ghanshyam, Rajesh and Pappu - were booked under section 147,188 and 127 of the IPC. The case has been lodged in the Kotwali Police station area.

The youth started shouting 'Modi, Modi' in the roadshow held by Digvijaya and Namdas Tyagi, also known as 'Computer Baba'.

In Bhopal, polling will be held on May 12 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 15:56 IST

