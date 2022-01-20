Border row: CMs of Assam, Meghalaya to meet Amit Shah today in Delhi

-
-
A vital meeting regarding the resolving of the border dispute between neighbouring states of Assam and Meghalaya will take place with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday evening in the national capital.
Assam chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will travel together from Guwahati for this meeting.
Both the Chief Ministers are expected to meet Home Minister after 6 pm and then both the leaders will head back to Guwahati right after the meeting.
On Tuesday, after his cabinet meeting, Conrad Sangma had said, "Our Cabinet has approved the recommendations of all 3 Regional Committees as process to resolve the Meghalaya-Assam border issue. These recommendations along with the recommendations by the government of Assam would be further discussed and submitted with the Union Home Minister."
Assam Chief Minister Sarma also held an all-party meeting on Tuesday and had tweeted, "Our efforts to resolve the Assam-Meghalaya border row have started bearing fruits as 6 of the 12 areas of difference have been identified for resolution in the first phase. During an interaction, briefed representatives of all political parties on the progress made so far."
"Sought their cooperation in our mutually agreed principles to solve the long-pending problem. Also apprised them of the harmonious talks that led to taking up 6 areas - Ratacherra, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillingkata, Hahim and Gizang - for finding amicable solutions," Sarma added.
On Tuesday, the Assam government in its cabinet also approved the recommendations made by various committees to resolve the Assam-Meghalaya dispute.
In at least two rounds of meeting between the two Chief Ministers since August last year, three committees each of both states were formed to submit the recommendations so that a long-standing solution can be provided to resolve the border dispute between the two states.
