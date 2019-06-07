Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk call it quits

American and Shayk have split after four years of dating.

"They split but she is still staying at his house for now. It's complicated because of the baby," a source confirmed to

The news comes after their relationship hit a rough patch and led to breakup rumours.

"They haven't been getting along for a while. They are not in a great place," another source told on Wednesday.

The 'A Star Is Born' and the 33-year-old started dating in April 2015 after their respective breakups from and A month later, the two were spotted kissing during a trip to The former couple kept spending some quality time while travelling to and Atlantic City,

and Shayk made their red carpet debut as a couple in May 2016 at the Red Obsession party during Fashion Week, where they posed for the cameras before stealing a kiss inside.

However, two months later, the duo made headlines when they appeared to argue while attending tennis championship tournament.

In November 2016, the showed off her baby bump while walking at the Fashion Show in The two welcomed their daughter named in March 2017 but kept the news under wraps for a few weeks.

In the recent years, Shayk has been often seen by her beau's side on the red carpet at awards shows and movie premieres, including and this year's Still, she wanted to keep her relationship with the private.

"Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That's why it's called personal because it's something for you and your family and I feel happy with it," the told Glamour U.K. in February.

was linked to his 'A Star Is Born' co-star after their intimate performance of 'Shallow' in February and their undeniable chemistry in the critically acclaimed film.

However, Gaga shut down the romance rumours on ' Live!'.

"No," she proclaimed when host jokingly asked if she was having an affair.

"I'm an artist, and I guess and I did a good job. And, fooled ya," she added.

While a source told that it was "a non-issue" for Shayk, who knew that Cooper and Gaga "were in character."

Cooper was previously married to from 2006 to 2007.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)