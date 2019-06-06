Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk are questioning their future together

American and supermodel Shayk are questioning the future of their relationship amid breakup rumours.

A source told E! News, that the two are unsure whether they should stay together. Although they want to be together for their daughter, neither of them is happy.

"Things get a little bit better but then they find themselves back in the same place of questioning whether being a couple is what's best," a source told E! News.

"They want to stay together for their daughter, but neither of them is very happy," the source added.

The insider also noted that they have a lot invested which is making it difficult to part ways.

"They've spent time apart to test the waters and see if they are better off," the insider continued.

"They have a lot invested and it's very difficult to completely walk away from. They are trying out different arrangements and trying to find their way. They love their little girl dearly and that's not going to change no matter what," the insider added.

According to the source, "They have a lot of history and their precious daughter keeping them together for now."

nominee and the supermodel, who are parents to 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, have been sparking breakup rumours for a month now.

Rumours about their split started doing the rounds during award season. was linked with his 'A Star Is Born' co-star, around the same time. However, the 'Million Reasons' had set the record straight, shutting down romance rumours involving her and

Amid the breakup rumours, Cooper and Shayk put on a united front as they attended together, where they also shared a romantic moment on the red carpet.

However, Shayk was seen without her beau at the 2019 Met Gala. The couple had walked the fashion event's red carpet together just one year earlier.

Cooper and Shayk have always kept their relationship private, rarely commenting on it in the media.

The pair first sparked relationship rumours in April 2015 when they were spotted attending a Broadway show together. After that time, the two were seen together quite a few times indulging in steamy sessions, which seemingly confirmed their romance.

Then, about two years after sparking romance rumours, Shayk and Cooper welcomed their first child together.

