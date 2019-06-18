Former UEFA President Michel Platini taken into custody

Former on Tuesday was taken into custody as part of corruption investigation regarding the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

"The former has been brought in for questioning but till now he has not been arrested or charged with a crime," quoted French financial prosecutor's as saying.

Platini was earlier facing a four-year ban from the sport since 2015, over a suspicious $2 million payment he received from FIFA, reported.

French Platini held the reins from 2007 to 2015. He was supposed to take over from but both men were swept off the sport after a massive corruption scandal.

" is aware of today's press reports concerning We don't have all the details about the matter and we are not in a position to comment further," quoted FIFA as saying.

"Generally speaking, FIFA reiterates its full commitment to cooperating with the authorities in any given country of the world where investigations are taking place in connection with activities," the added.

Platini being taken into custody once again raises questions over the decision of hosting in

Earlier, the temperatures in forced FIFA to move the tournament to the winter for the first time ever.

2022 will be held in from November 21 and December 18, 2022. The tournament will be played across eight locations in Qatar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)