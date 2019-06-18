CWC'19: Scintillating Morgan guides England to 150-run win over Afghanistan

Scintillating helped England beat by 150 runs in the ICC Men's World Cup match at the Old Trafford in on Tuesday.

Chasing a mammoth target of 398, suffered an early blow as Jofra rattled the furniture of for a seven-ball duck. and rebuild the innings, however, it was cut short as got Naib (37) caught behind and ended a brief 48-run stand for the second wicket.

Hashmatullah Shahidi joined Rahmat and they added 52 runs before gave another dent to Afghanistan as he dismissed Rahmat (46), who gave a catch to Jonny Bairstow at deep midwicket. Rashid returned and got hold of Asghar (44), breaking a 94-run partnership with Hashmatullah, and then dismissed for nine, reducing Afghanistan to 210/5.

A well-settled Hashmatullah's innings was ended by Archer, who bowled the Afghanistan batsman for 76. As he walked off the park, Hashmatullah seemed very disappointed. His innings saw five boundaries and two sixes. Soon after, Wood bagged his second wicket of the day in the name of Najibullah Zadran for 15. In the final over, removed for eight, and and were left stranded on three and zero, respectively.

Earlier, Morgan played a magnificent knock of 148 runs off just 71 balls to propel England to the highest score of 397/6 in this tournament after electing to bat first.

Openers and Bairstow provided a steady start as the duo put on a partnership of 44 runs before Afghanistan got its first breakthrough when Vince was sent back to the pavilion in the 10th over by

came out to bat next and continued his rich vein of form. He along with Bairstow put together a partnership of 124 runs, which saw the right-hander Bairstow bringing up his fifty. Bairstow missed out on his century as he was dismissed by Afghanistan skipper Naib on a return catch for 90, leaving England at 164/2. joined Root and started playing in aggressive fashion from the very first ball he faced. Morgan provided the much-needed impetus to the England innings and Root played second fiddle to him. The England skipper brought up his century off just 57 balls, registering the fourth fastest century in The left-hander Morgan continued to pile on the misery on the Afghanistan bowlers. However, Root (88) missed out on his hundred as he departed in the 47th over, ending the 189-run partnership between him and Morgan.

Morgan hit 17 sixes in his innings, recording the most number of sixes by a batsman in a single ODI. Afghanistan finally ended Morgan's innings in the 47th over. Naib sent the England skipper back to pavilion after the latter played a knock of 148 runs off just 71 deliveries with a strike rate of 208.45.

(2) and (2) failed to leave a mark as they were dismissed in quick succession by Zadran. However, Moeen Ali ensured that England post a massive total on the board as he played a cameo of 31 runs off just nine balls to take the hosts past the 390-run mark.

England hit 25 sixes in their innings, recording the most number of sixes by a team in an ODI. Zadran and Naib scalped three wickets each for Afghanistan whereas conceded 110 runs in his nine overs, becoming the most expensive leg-spinner to concede more than 100 runs in an ODI inning.

England will next take on on June 21, while Afghanistan will face on June 22.

Brief Scores: England 397/6 ( 148, 88, 3-68, 3-85) beat Afghanistan 247/8 (Hashmatullah Shahidi 76, 46, Jofra 3-52, 3-66) by 150 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)