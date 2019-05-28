Alves replaces Neymar as Brazil captain for Copa America

Veteran full-back will during the America, replacing his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar, the (CBF) has confirmed.

informed of the decision on Saturday and notified Alves after a team training session on Sunday, according to a statement on the CBF's official website released on Monday, reports

The announcement follows a series of controversies surrounding Neymar, who was handed the captain's armband for a second time last September after a two-year leadership rotation policy.

The 27-year-old was this month banned for three matches by the for punching a fan after the French Cup final.

In April, he was suspended for three games for insulting officials following Paris Saint-Germain's elimination from the tournament.

will meet Venezuela, and during the group stage of the America, to be played in Brazil from June 14 to July 7.

Alves, capped 138 times for his country, will also be Brazil's for friendlies against on June 5 and four days later.

