JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Sports

Article 35A inserted by Presidential Order, can be struck down (IANS Exclusive)

Business Standard

Neymar injured in pre-Copa America friendly

IANS  |  Brasilia 

Brazil's preparations for the Copa America suffered a blow after star forward Neymar was injured during a friendly with Qatar.

Neymar limped off the pitch in the 22nd minute of the match at Mane Garrincha stadium on Wednesday after his right ankle appeared to be injured in a tackle, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 27-year-old was later seen crying while being evaluated by medical staff on the Brazil bench.

Neymar missed most of the second half of the 2018-19 season with Paris Saint-Germain because of a fractured metatarsal in his right foot. He started Wednesday's match despite a police investigation launched last Friday into accusations that he raped a women in a Paris hotel.

The Copa America will be played in five Brazilian cities from June 14 to July 7. Brazil have been drawn in Group A alongside Bolivia, Peru and Venezuela.

--IANS

aak/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 08:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU