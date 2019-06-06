Neymar injured in pre-Copa America friendly

Brazil's preparations for the Copa America suffered a blow after star forward was injured during a friendly with

limped off the pitch in the 22nd minute of the match at on Wednesday after his right ankle appeared to be injured in a tackle, reports

The 27-year-old was later seen crying while being evaluated by medical staff on the bench.

missed most of the second half of the 2018-19 season with Paris Saint-Germain because of a fractured metatarsal in his right foot. He started Wednesday's match despite a police investigation launched last Friday into accusations that he raped a women in a Paris hotel.

The Copa America will be played in five Brazilian cities from June 14 to July 7. have been drawn in Group A alongside Bolivia, and

