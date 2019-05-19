LS polls: 42 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm

A 42 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm on Sunday in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls with Jharkhand on top of the chart.
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Jharkhand witnessed 52. 89 per cent polling while West Bengal registered the second highest voter turnout at 49.79 per cent till 1 pm.
The estimated turnout in Madhya Pradesh was 45.81 per cent, Himachal Pradesh 42.40, Punjab 37.88, Chandigarh 37.50, Uttar Pradesh 37 and Bihar 36.20 per cent.
Polling began at 7 am in 59 parliamentary constituencies spread over seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh and will continue till 6 pm.
The seven-phase general election started on April 11. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
