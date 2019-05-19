Congress' Ajay Rai slams PM Modi for not doing enough for Varanasi

Congress candidate for Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, Ajai Rai on Sunday slammed his rival Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that he has not done enough for the temple town after coming to power in 2014.
"The condition of this area is in front of you. No major developmental work has taken place from the past few years. Modi ji has only paid lip service to people development. PM Modi did not get successful in providing jobs to the youth or implementing a Gujarat model here," he said while speaking to ANI.
"The work is being carried out in Varanasi on a temporary basis, nothing is permanent," Rai added.
In his concluding statement, Rai exuded confidence and said that people will vote for Congress as they are not satisfied with the performance of the incumbent government.
It is worth noticing that this is the second time that the Congress decided to field Rai against the Prime Minister for Varanasi seat.
PM Modi defeated Rai by bagging record number of votes. Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, too, contested the elections from Varanasi in 2014 and was defeated.
