Those going to temple, gurdwara are migrating from Pak, Bangladesh to India, says PM Modi

Criticising the Congress party for not thinking about religious minorities before the partition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that today the situation is such that the people going to temple and gurdwara are leaving Pakistan and Bangladesh and are coming to India.
Addressing an election rally here, Prime Minister Modi said: "I urge first-time voters to cast their vote thoughtfully. History of Congress has always been one that creates a problem."
"They don't understand how to resolve issues. In 1947, the partition took place on the basis of religious faith, but it was not thought what will be the fate of religious minorities in Pakistan, which was made on the name of Islam," he said.
"The Congress government of that time did not think what will happen to our brothers and sisters there in Pakistan. Is the Congress not guilty of the problems faced by minorities there," he asked.
He added, "Today, the condition is such that those who used to go to temples and gurdwara, most of these people have left Pakistan and Bangladesh and come to India. Congress' sin has brought their identity into danger. Even today daughters are being ill-treated in Pakistan."
Prime Minister Modi further said that his government is "committed to bringing the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament. But we will consult all communities of the society."
"Today, in the first phase of Lok Sabha election, I have heard that there is a wave all around that says, 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar.' The Opposition parties can't be saved. The people have decided this," he said.
