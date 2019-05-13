Brighton sack Chris Hughton

has sacked their after a final day 1-4 defeat to Manchester City in the on Sunday. finished on the 17th position in the league with just 36 points.

While confirming the departure of Hughton, club's official website wrote: " & Hove Albion have confirmed that has left the club with immediate effect."

"Chris has done an excellent job over the past four and a half years. First stabilising our club, reaching the play-offs in his first full season, securing our first ever promotion to the Premier League, and retaining our status in two successive seasons," said Tony Bloom, Brighton

"Undoubtedly, this has been one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make as of Brighton & Hove Albion, but ultimately one I have made due to how we struggled in the second half of the season," he added.

The club also revealed that the process to find Chris's successor is underway.

