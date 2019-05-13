Pakistan stand no chance against India in World Cup, says Rajkumar Sharma

-
ALSO READ
Hardik Pandya provides balance to team: Virat Kohli
IPL will have no bearing on World Cup selection: Kohli
Nobody is guaranteed World Cup flight to England: Rohit Sharma
'King Kohli sweeps ICC awards; also named captain of Test, ODI Teams of the Year
2nd ODI: Kohli praises bowlers after victory
-
Rajkumar Sharma, the childhood coach of India captain Virat Kohli, on Monday said that Pakistan has no chance of winning against India in the forthcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
When asked about whether India will be able to continue their winning streak against Pakistan in the World Cup, Sharma told ANI: "There is no doubt about that. There is no competition as India is a far superior team as compared to Pakistan. Although cricket is a game of uncertainty, on paper India is a far superior team."
Sharma also eulogised Kohli for his dedication to making India lift the World Cup. However, Sharma feels that it will be a big challenge for the skipper as he will be leading the team for the first time in the quadrennial tournament.
"Virat is very focused regarding World Cup. If you listen to his interviews from the past two years, since then he has been dreaming about the World Cup like how he is going to play in the World Cup and what should be the strategy. So, he is very devoted and dedicated to making India win the World Cup," Sharma said.
"It is a big challenge for Virat Kohli as he will be leading India for the first time in World Cup,' he added.
Sharma also opined over the much-debated topic, that is, who should play at number four for India and said Vijay Shankar is 'ideal' for number four.
"Vijay Shankar is an amazing player and he is ideal to play at number four. Fortunately, India has many other options as well like KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik. However, my first choice will be Vijay Shankar because along with batting he is also a good bowler in those conditions where you can except 5-6 overs from him," he said.
India will face South Africa in their first 2019 World Cup clash on June 5.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU