Pakistan stand no chance against India in World Cup, says Rajkumar Sharma

Rajkumar Sharma, the of Virat Kohli, on Monday said that has no chance of winning against in the forthcoming ICC Men's

When asked about whether will be able to continue their winning streak against in the World Cup, Sharma told ANI: "There is no doubt about that. There is no competition as India is a far superior team as compared to Although is a game of uncertainty, on paper India is a far superior team."

Sharma also eulogised Kohli for his dedication to making India lift However, Sharma feels that it will be a big challenge for the as he will be leading the team for the first time in the quadrennial tournament.

"Virat is very focused regarding If you listen to his interviews from the past two years, since then he has been dreaming about like how he is going to play in and what should be the strategy. So, he is very devoted and dedicated to making India win the World Cup," Sharma said.

"It is a big challenge for as he will be leading India for the first time in World Cup,' he added.

Sharma also opined over the much-debated topic, that is, who should play at number four for India and said is 'ideal' for number four.

" is an amazing and he is ideal to play at number four. Fortunately, India has many other options as well like KL and However, my first choice will be because along with batting he is also a good bowler in those conditions where you can except 5-6 overs from him," he said.

India will face in their first clash on June 5.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)