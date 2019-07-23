Britney Spears, Sam Asghari attend 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' premier

After the two spent some great time together in Miami in June, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari made an appearance at the 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' premiere on Monday night.

This comes as the couple's very first appearance together at a premiere.

Spears who recovered after being admitted at a mental health facility seemed to be doing fine. She was wearing a stunning scarlet red bodycon dress with a tiny cutout in the middle. Adding more glam to her look was a glittery silver choker necklace and a pair of chunky black heels.

Asghari donned a Navajo white suit with a black tie to break the monotony.

The couple happily posed for photos on the red carpet and even shared a kiss. Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, Spears wrote, "Our first premiere."

Spears' beau reciprocated the love in a comment which read, "My beautiful date."

A source close to the couple told People that Spears is "excited for the movie," starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie.

Earlier the two stepped out to make an appearance at the GLAAD Awards last August.

Most recently, the "Oops I Did It Again" singer has been documenting her summertime adventures with Asghari on the picture sharing application.

The cute duo started dating in 2016 after they met on the sets of Spear's "Slumber Party" music video. They later made their relationship official on Instagram on New Year's Day 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)