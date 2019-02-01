Budget 2019: Will take care of everything says MoS (Finance)

-
Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday asserted that the budget will take care of everything.
Speaking to ANI, Shukla said: "Modi government is a popular government, it is natural that we will take care of everything. We will do whatever is possible for the people. We have always presented a good budget."
The Interim Budget or a vote-on-account for 2019-20, the last financial exercise by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central government before the General Elections, will be presented in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday at 11 am.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the all-party meeting on Thursday, said the government's focus lies on finding solutions to problems of people.
The current session of Parliament will have 10 sittings spread over 14 days.
