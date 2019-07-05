Budget serves all sectors of economy, says Atun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley, the former finance minister of India, hailed the Union Budget 2019-20, which his successor Nirmala Sitharaman presented in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the Budget 2019-20. The budget besides being a policy document for boosting growth, serves the larger interest of all sectors of the Economy," Jaitley tweeted.

The budget is seen as the government's first step to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of doubling the economy to 5 trillion dollars within the next five years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded Sitharaman and said the budget presented by her is "one of hope" and "will boost India's development in the 21st Century".

"I congratulate the first woman Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a citizen-friendly and a future-friendly Budget. This is a Budget aimed at making the citizens of the country prosperous," the Prime Minister said.

