Court issues notice in Raghav Chadha plea challenging election of BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice in the plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha, challenging the election of BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri to the South Delhi constituency.

Hearing the matter, Justice Sanjeev Narula also asked the Election Commission and the concerned returning officer to preserve the records pertaining to the election in question.

The petitioner, AAP leader Raghav Chadha has alleged that the BJP candidate did not fully disclose particulars of his criminal antecedents and had also not divulged the full details of his source of income.

"The election of the BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri is vitiated by the corrupt practices of undue influence committed by the candidate inasmuch as by failing to disclose material particulars regarding his criminal antecedents, the BJP candidate has affected the free exercise of electoral rights of the citizens of the Capital Territory of Delhi," the petition stated.

Also, according to the petition, Bidhuri had also not disclosed the particulars of incidents which included his speech and actions against people hailing from Bihar and the Purvanchal region.

Bidhuri had won the Lok Sabha elections from the South Delhi parliamentary seat beating Chadha by a margin of over 3.6 lakh votes. The petitioner, Raghav Chadha had secured the second highest number of votes in the parliamentary constituency.

