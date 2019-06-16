Budget Session '19: PM Modi seeks all-party help to realise dream of 'New India' by 2022

Ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament beginning Monday, Modi on Sunday urged the leaders of all political parties to work cohesively with the government to realise the dream of 'New India' by 2022.

Addressing the floor leaders of all parties in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha here today, he said: "We expect all parties to cooperate with the Government in making a 'New India' by 2022 and achieve the true meaning of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.".

He said that we are for the people, and cannot win hearts by disrupting the functioning of the Parliament. "All parties must keep political differences aside and commit themselves to tirelessly working in the direction of the nation's progress."

Modi also welcomed newly elected MPs and expressed hope that fresh zeal and would be infused in the functioning of the Parliament.

"The government is always receptive to the issues raised by all political parties and is ready to discuss all issues of importance on the floor of both the Houses of Parliament," he said.

Briefing after the all-party meeting, said: "To ensure that 17th Lok Sabha starts functioning on a positive note, Modi has invited the party presidents of all parties to the Parliament on June 19, and MPs of both the Houses on June 20 interaction and exchange of views with the government."

Joshi said that the Budget Session of Parliament will have 30 sittings spread over 40 days in the Lok Sabha and 27 sittings spread over 37 days in the Rajya Sabha.

Joshi said that the Session would mainly be devoted to oath-taking, the election of the Speaker, the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Financial Business relating to the Union Budget for 2019-20.

However, time will also be provided for the transaction of essential legislative and non-legislative business during the Session, said the minister.

The said that the Economic Survey would be presented on July 4 by while she will present the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

According to Joshi, ten Ordinances have been promulgated during the inter-session period, which are to be replaced by the Acts of Parliament as these shall cease to operate at the expiry of six weeks from the reassembly of Parliament August 1.

"As many as 46 Bills have lapsed on the dissolution of 16th Lok Sabha, which were at various stages in both the Houses. Some of these important Bills are likely to be revived and brought before the Parliament," said Joshi.

The all-party meeting was attended by Rajnath Singh, Social Justice and Thawar Chand Gehlot, Heavy Industries and Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, for Parliamentary Affairs and External Affairs V Muraleedharan and others.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)