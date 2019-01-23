Cabinet approves creation of national bench of GST Appellate Tribunal

The on Wednesday approved creation of a bench of the Appellate (GSTAT).

The will be presided over by its and will consist of one Technical Member (Centre) and one Technical Member (State). The bench will be located in

The creation of GSTAT's bench will cost one-time expenditure of Rs 92.50 lakh while the recurring expenditure will Rs.6.86 crore per year, said Ravi Shankar Prasad, of Law and Justice and Electronics and

He was briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, which was presided over by

The is a forum of second appeal in GST laws and the first common forum of dispute resolution between the Centre and states.

The appeals against the orders in first appeals issued by the appellate authorities under the Central and State GST Acts lie before the GST Appellate which is common under the Central as well as State GST Acts.

Being a common forum, GST Appellate will ensure uniformity in redressal of disputes arising under GST, and thus in smooth implementation of GST across the country.

