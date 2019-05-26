Cannes winners: Bong Joon-ho wins Palme d'Or, 'Young Ahmed' takes home best director award

The 72nd which has now come to an end, screened some amazing inspiring films. Emerging as winners, here are some of the films which succeeded in creating a mark at the 12-day long festival.

According to CNN, Korean filmmaker won the Palme d'Or, the highest honour in world cinema for his seventh feature film, ' ' It's the first time the has won the top prize.

In her first time at Cannes, won the Grand Prix award for her first narrative feature 'Atlantics,' a magical-realist take on migration in This is the first time in the 72nd year history that a black woman in competition has won an award for a film.

The film 'Les Miserables' by Ladj Ly and 'Bacurau' by Brazilian duo Kleber Mendonca Filho and Juliano Dornelles shared the Jury Prize securing the third place.

All the four prize-winning films addressed hot-button issues: migration in West Africa, contemporary working class struggles in and and a satirical riposte to right-wing politics in

On the other hand, the prize for best was awarded to the Dardenne brothers for 'Young Ahmed' and the screenwriting prize was awarded to for 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire.'

won the best award for her performance in Jennifer Hausner's 'Little Joe' while won the best prize for Pedro Almodovar's 'Pain and Glory,' in which he played a version of the director in Almodovar's fictionalized autobiography.

Camera d'Or, the award for best first feature film, went to for 'Our Mothers,' screening in the Critics Week strand of the festival.

Several speculations abounded as to whom the Alejandro Inarritu-led jury would bestow honours. The jury members including Yorgos Lanthimos, Alice Rohrwacher, and were considering a tedious task to come up with a name for award as they had many strong, distinctive names in their mind.

The decision to award Bong the Palme was not wholly unexpected and was a welcome choice among critics, many of whom had lobbied hard for the film as it competed against films by other heavyweights including Almodovar, and

The prizes overall followed expectations, although there were no gongs for Quentin Tarantino's roundly lauded 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' - perhaps noting how this year's jury went for more contemporary stories of issues the world is facing today, reported Deadline.

