Captain Abhimanyu terms Union Budget 2019-20 as development oriented

Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu has described the Union Budget 2019-20 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Friday as "historical and development oriented."

In a statement, Captain Abhimanyu said: "This budget will be successful in making India a 5 trillion dollar economy. The Budget is dedicated towards the welfare of villages, poor, youth, women and farmers."

"It is a budget that is the foundation of progressive and strong India in which attention has been paid to 130 crore people of the country," the statement quoted him, as saying.

He said that the Budget has some important schemes such as the implementation of 'Aadarsh Kiraya Kanoon' across the country, making available loans to small shopkeepers in 59 minutes, supplying water to every household by 2024 through taps under 'Har Ghar Jal, Har Ghar Nal' scheme and upgradation of roads to connect villages to rural markets.

He said that in the budget, the implementation of new education policy has also been announced and it is planned to make one crore students skilled. In the budget, it has been proposed to start 'Student in India' Scheme, which will benefit all the students, he said.

