No specific allocations for Andhra, no talks about special status in Budget: AP agriculture minister

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Kannababu on Friday expressed dissatisfaction with the Union Budget as there were no talks about special category status to the state.

"There are no specific allocations for Andhra Pradesh in the budget, there is also a dissatisfaction as nothing was spoken about special category status to AP in the budget," Kannababu told reporters here.

The minister said that the state government has decided to celebrate Farmers' day on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former CM late YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Rajasekhara Reddy is the father of the incumbent Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who founded the YSR Congress Party post his father's death.

"The state government has decided to celebrate July 8, which is the birth anniversary of former CM late YS Rajasekhara Reddy as Farmer's Day. Programs will be held in all 175 assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh with Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy participating in the program at Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district," Kannababu said.

He added that a free crop insurance schemes for farmers will be launched on July 8 and all farmers will be given soil health cards and the best farmers from the respective regions will also be felicitated on the day.

"The foundation for Banana Research Centre in 50 acres area in Pulivendula region, Kadapa district will also be laid," he added.

