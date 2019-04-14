Prosecutors looking to interview R.Kelly's associates

-
American singer R. Kelly is fishing in troubled waters. Prosecutors are looking to interview the singer's associates in connection to a sex trafficking investigation.
R. Kelly is, reportedly, caught in two separate US Attorney probes- one is being conducted by the Eastern District of New York while the other by the Southern district.
Parties having links with Kelly are being contacted by the federal prosecutors in the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois, reported TMZ.
This third probe by the Northern District is an entirely new case that Illinois is building against Kelly apart from the probes being carried out by the Eastern and Southern District of New York, according to TMZ.
Homeland security is also reportedly looking into possible cases of human trafficking.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Northern District of Illinois has declined to comment as of now.
In February, Robert Sylvester Kelly who is popularly known as R. Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Chicago.
The singer-songwriter is also engaged in the child support case for being unable to pay USD 161, 133 that he owed in back child support.
