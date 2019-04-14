Katrina Kaif shares a picture of her look from 'Bharat'

posted a picture on on Sunday, giving her fans a sneak peek of her look in her upcoming flick ' '

The took to her handle and wrote: "Bharat, 10 days to trailer."

The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' can be seen draped in a green saree, hair tied in a messy braid and with a cute small black bindi.

' 'is one of the biggest releases of the year, which is being directed by and stars and in the lead roles besides Disha Patani, and in pivotal roles.

According to reports, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' will be seen sporting five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

The film is Salman Khan's third collaboration with after the 2016 movie 'Sultan' and 2017 movie ' '

The trailer is releasing on April 24 and the film will hit the screens on Eid this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)