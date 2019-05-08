Carles Cuadrat extends his term with Bengaluru FC

head coach has decided to extend his stay with the club as he penned a new deal which will keep him with the Blues till the end of the 2020-21 season.

Cuadrat said that he has already spent three years with the club and if he is ready to spend two more years with them then it is an evidence of how happy he is at the club and in the city.

"I am delighted to continue my stay at a club that functions like a closely-knit family. I have spent three years at and the fact that I'm willing to add two more, is testament of how happy I am at the club and in the city. We achieved success last season and I would like to build on it," official website quoted Cuadrat, as saying.

"Importantly, we will be competing in again and that's a challenge we are all relishing. All footballing reasons aside, the love and support the fans have shown me definitely had a part to play in my decision of signing on a new deal," he added.

Cuadrat, who arrived at the club as Roca's in 2016, took over from his mentor last year. As far as Cuadrat's achievement goes, Bengaluru FC won the in March this year under his mentorship.

Parth Jindal, the club's CEO, expressed his happiness saying that: "After winning the last season and getting the team to perform the way it did, Carles attracted attention from a host of clubs in the country and even the continent, who wanted to secure his services. However, the fact that he has chosen to stay with Bengaluru FC is a fantastic testament to his belief in the project of this club and country, which is to put Indian football on the world map. He's turned down lucrative deals to stay with us, and that is a very encouraging sign."

"Given his La Masia background, he has been the perfect mentor for the young Indian players and that is an important aspect for us at Bengaluru FC. I am certain we will enjoy more success with Carles at the helm," he added.

