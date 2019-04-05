Case registered against former SP MLC for violating Model Code of Conduct

A case was registered against former (SP) MLC Umar Ali and his brother Ali on Thursday for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Umar and his supporters had reportedly gathered to attend a public meeting of coalition candidate of the But they took to bursting crackers and raising slogans on the road.

When stopped by SDM Behat, the former MLC and his supporters misbehaved with the and also resorted to physical confrontation.

Talking about the incident, SP rural, VS Mishra said, "The BSP candidate had taken permission for a public meeting but they carried out a procession on the road and also misbehaved with the SDM of Behat when he intervened."

goes to polls in all seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)