Elon Musk explains why Tesla Model 3 shouldn't be 100 per cent charged

Charging to full 100 per cent may save the hassle on your way back from a long commute, but do not do this to your Model 3.

In a tweet response to a new Model 3 owner, explained why the new-age should not be charged to the brim. He wrote that one must charge the vehicle up to a maximum of 90-95 per cent.

At 100 per cent state of charge, Musk explained, regenerative braking doesn't work, because when the battery is full the car is less efficient. Regenerative braking is a that allows braking to be stored for later use, extending the car's battery efficiency.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)