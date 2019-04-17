JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

No elections in Vellore: Madras HC upholds EC's decision
Business Standard

Elon Musk explains why Tesla Model 3 shouldn't be 100 per cent charged

ANI  |  Others 

Charging smartphones to full 100 per cent may save the hassle on your way back from a long commute, but do not do this to your Tesla Model 3.

In a tweet response to a new Tesla Model 3 owner, CEO Elon Musk explained why the new-age electric car should not be charged to the brim. He wrote that one must charge the vehicle up to a maximum of 90-95 per cent.

At 100 per cent state of charge, Musk explained, regenerative braking doesn't work, because when the battery is full the car is less energy efficient. Regenerative braking is a technology that allows braking energy to be stored for later use, extending the car's battery efficiency.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 17 2019. 22:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU