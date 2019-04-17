US researchers begin CRISPR gene editing trials on humans

-
The first human trials of the controversial gene editing technology called CRISPR, has officially started in the US.
Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, are conducting a powerful experiment on cancer patients. As NPR reports, one patient had multiple myeloma and another one had sarcoma. Both the patients had relapsed after undergoing the standard treatment.
CRISPR is a technique in which modifications are made at the DNA level, with the potential to cure many diseases. A Chinese scientist, He Jiankui, used the technique to edit genes in human embryos that are now the world's first CRISPR twins.
