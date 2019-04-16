Catch the first glimpse of 'Saand Ki Ankh'

The first look of the much-awaited biopic 'Saand Ki Aankh' is out it features actresses and as the 87-year-old sharpshooter and her octogenarian sister-in-law

The two actresses, in the poster that Tapsee shared on Instagram, can be seen trotting guns with a smile on their faces and wearing ghagra, kurta in a Haryanvi style. "They may be old, but their aim is sure-shot gold! Here's the first look poster," she wrote.

The film revolves around the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters, who began sharpshooting in their fifties. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is being produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

The tagline of the film on its poster reads, "Tann Buddha hota hai, mann nahi hota."

Another poster of the movie has the tagline, "They broke out of their cage... At 60 they rose above their age.... With 700 medals they became a rage."

Sharing the first look, introduced the protagonists as "Shooter Dadis" and wrote, "They are fun, they are full of love. They are the Shooter dadis of Proud to be a part of their journey."

The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' had earlier shared the video of the two women, in which the sharsphooters could be seen performing daily chores like cutting grass and cooking.

The short video clip highlighted their accolades and the video ended with 'to be continued...

