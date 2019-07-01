CATS employees protest outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence

-
Employees of Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) staged a protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. They are protesting against the decision of the Delhi government to privatise the CATS.
The protestors are the drivers of the CATS ambulances. While protesting, one of the protestors attempted suicide. He was rushed to the hospital while the police tried to control the situation.
According to the sources, "The workers are distressed over not getting salaries from the last three months and they fear that after privatisation they will lose their jobs.
