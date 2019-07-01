SGPC, SAD top brass meet PM Modi to apprise him about arrangements for 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

A delegation of Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhan Committee along with Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in connection with arrangements being made for the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev and invited him to the main function organized by SGPC to be held on November 12 at Sultanpur Lodhi.

Prime Minister has agreed to attend the main celebration function.

Prime Minister also instructed Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the Nagar Kirtan that is commencing from Sri Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Sri Guru Nanak Dev on July 25.

The joint delegation also desired that keeping in view the sentiments of the entire Sikh community and Guru Nanak Naamleva Sangat, religious functions should be held across the globe where Sri Guru Nanak Dev visited. The Prime Minister agreed to facilitate all these functions through Indian Missions abroad and also assured to provide all support to the organizers.

The Punjab government and the Sikh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will jointly celebrate Sri Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary this year.

Punjab government will be overseeing the arrangements outside Gurudwara Sahib and SGPC will be looking after the arrangements inside the premises.

Last month, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the auspicious 550th Guru Nanak Prakash Purab as Tolerance Day.

