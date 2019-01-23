CBI books Ex-Air India chief Arvind Jadhav for misusing official position

on Wednesday booked former for allegedly abusing his official position to grant undue favours and pecuniary advantage to his colleagues.

Jadhav came under the radar of the probe agency after reports that he allegedly granted undue favours and pecuniary advantage to his former colleagues - A Kathpalia, Amitabh Singh, and L P Nakhwa, who was the then of

He has been charged under sections related to criminal conspiracy and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Jadhav had been sacked in August 2011 by the then government and replaced by Rohit Nandan, nine months before his three-year-term ended on May 4, 2012. Jhadav had been criticised in the past for the grave financial crisis faced by the airlines.

A 1978-batch IAS officer, Jadhav took over as of the Aviation Corporation of (NACIL) on May 4, 2009. He was also empanelled as a to the government in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)