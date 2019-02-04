CBI files contempt plea in SC against WB chief secretary, DGP and Police Commissioner

The CBI on Monday filed a contempt plea in the against the of West Bengal, the of police and the for alleged wilful and deliberate violation of apex court orders.

A division bench comprising and justices and will hear the CBI's plea on Tuesday against Kolkata and others for alleged non-cooperation in a case connected with the Saradha chit fund scam.

On Sunday, five CBI officials had moved to arrest the commissioner, although they were denied entry to the latter's residence and later detained.

The plea of the CBI seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings against Malay Kumar De, state DGP Virendra and said that the agency has been conducting investigation as per the apex court's orders.

The CBI said it has found substantial evidence against the ccommissioner, for which it sent summonses to him.

The plea claimed the summonses were not responded to properly by the police commissioner and he was found to be destroying evidence pertaining to the case.

The agency said the non-cooperation of was brought to the notice of the DGP. However, neither the DGP nor the police commissioner cooperated, it alleged.

The CBI is investigating this case under a "hostile environment and non-cooperation from the state of and it's agencies/departments", the petition said.

Despite the non-cooperation, the CBI is conducting the investigation diligently and disturbing developments forced it to approach the top court, it said.

had on Monday informed Parliament that the action was taken after the had ordered an investigation into Saradha chit fund case.

CBI M Nageshwar Rao had said that Kumar had tampered with the evidence in the Sarada chit fund scam and there was proof to corroborate the same.

The showdown between the CBI and the also took a political turn after started a dharna on the issue.

A number of opposition leaders including Akhilesh Yadav, Conference leader and DMK MK have expressed solidarity with Banerjee.

also extended his support to the TMC supremo, alleging that the events in West Bengal are happening because of the "unrelenting" attack on India's institutions by and the BJP.

Earlier on Monday, the warned of strong action if the Kolkata police commissioner was found "even remotely thinking of destroying" evidence in the Saradha chit fund scam as the Centre moved the top court for arresting him. A bench headed by will now hear the matter on Tuesday.

