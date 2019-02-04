NIA arrests JeM operative in terror attack on CRPF Group Centre in J-K

Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday claimed to have arrested a JeM for his alleged involvement in a terror attack on Centre in Lethpora village in district.

The arrested JeM has been identified as Fayaz "Accused Fayaz will be produced in the Special NIA Court, Jammu, and will seek his custody for further investigation and unearthing of the larger conspiracy," said NIA in a statement on Monday.

"NIA on Monday arrested accused Fayaz Ahmad Magray, son of late Jalalludin Magray, resident of village Lethpora, Police Station Awantipora, District Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir, in case RC No. 10/2018/NIA/DLI (attack on Centre, Lethpora)," said the investigation agency.

A terrorist attack on Centre, Lethpora, was carried out in the intervening night of December 30-31, 2017 by three terrorists of proscribed terrorist organisation (JeM).

During investigation by NIA, the three terrorists were identified as Fardeen Ahmad Khandey, son of Ghulam Mohideen Khandey, resident of Nazeempora, Tral, district, Manzoor Baba, son of Baba, resident of Drubgam, Pulwama, and a Pakistani terrorist, namely, Abdul Shakoor, resident of Rawalakot area of PoK.

All the three terrorists were killed in the encounter. In this attack, five CRPF personnel were martyred and three were grievously injured.

NIA said that arrested accused Fayaz is an active over (OGW) of proscribed terrorist organisation JeM. "He is a key conspirator who provided logistical support such as providing shelter to the terrorists and conducting reconnaissance of the CRPF Group centre, Lethpora before the terrorist attack," said the central agency.

"In 2001 also, he was detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) by Police and he remained under detention for 16 months," NIA further said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)