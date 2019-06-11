CBI files fresh FIRs against fugitive diamantaire Jatin Mehta, nine premises searched

The (CBI) on Tuesday registered three fresh FIRs against absconding diamantaire Jatin Mehta and others, including a foreign national, in connection with an alleged loan fraud of over Rs 700 crore in two public sector banks.

The FIR was registered on the basis of complaints made by and Nine premises were searched by the investigating agency today.

The premises of Mehta in Mumbai, whole-time directors and of Forever Precious Jewellery and in Mumbai, and and of in Thane were searched following the complaints made by the two banks.

In total, CBI has registered nine FIRs against Mehta and others pertaining to a of Rs 2,100 crore.

In May 2016, the had attached Mehta's properties and registered six FIRs against the merchant and in relation with

The Gujarat-based diamond merchant owes more than Rs 6,500 crore to a consortium of banks.

