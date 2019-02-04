JUST IN
National Herald case: Sonia, Rahul's counsel begins Swamy's cross-examination

ANI  |  General News 

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi's counsel, advocate RS Cheema, on Monday started the cross-examination of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy in connection with his plea in the National Herald case.

The National Herald case is an ongoing case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, their companies and associated persons.

Cheema asked around 18 questions to Swamy in the partly held cross-examination in Delhi's Patiala House Court.

Swamy, in his plea, alleged that the Congress party granted an interest-free loan of Rs. 90.25 crore to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of the National Herald newspaper.

The case will next be heard on February 23.

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 14:09 IST

