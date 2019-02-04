This is Mamata's Emergency, not ours: BJP on CBI-Kolkata police showdown

The situation in is an Emergency imposed by Mamata Banerjee, and not for us, the (BJP) said on Monday.

"This is Mamata's Emergency in Bengal. This is not ours, it's Mamata," said at a press conference here.

Javadekar's remark comes a day after Mamata sat on 'dharna' over the showdown between the and

Terming the incident as "one of a kind", Javadekar said that never before a investigating team was taken into custody by the police and called the move as a "murder of democracy."

"Whatever is happening in Kolkata and in is one of a kind. Never before was an investigating team taken into custody by the police. It is a murder of democracy. We want to ask - why is she staging a dharna? Who does she want to shield? Police (Rajeev Kumar) or herself?"

Key leaders from a number of Opposition parties, including Chandrababu Naidu, Arvind Kejriwal, NC leaders Farooq and Omar Abdullah, among others, extended support to Mamata.

Commenting on this, Javadekar said: "Opposition parties have supported Who are these people? They are out on bail. Such people are standing together. This is not Mahagathbandhan. It is divided by vision and united by corruption. The corrupt are standing together."

Echoing similar views, said: "The fact that paramilitary forces had to be deployed for the protection of those officers who were diligently doing their duty is for the first time an unprecedented view given to citizens with regards to the state of anarchy in West Bengal."

A five-member team moved to arrest on Sunday, but were denied entry to the chief's residence and subsequently detained.

Following the incident, Banerjee started a sit-in protest along with her ministers on Sunday night.

Kumar, a 1989-batch of West Bengal cadre was heading a SIT on the Saradha and scams. The CBI wanted the top to hand over the seizure list made during his probe, sources said.

Reportedly, the top cop was to be questioned regarding missing documents and files but was not responding to notices to appear before the agency.

