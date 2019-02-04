Will not take accept any funds from Centre: Mamata

Continuing with her 'Save the Constitution' here against the BJP-led central government, Minister on Monday said her government will not accept any money from the Centre as part of any scheme.

Addressing the public at her overnight site at Kolkata's station, the Trinamool said, "We have taken a decision we won't take any money from the Centre regarding any of the Yojanas."

She accused the of "stealing" farmers' rights.

" has taken away the rights of farmers. Over 12,000 farmers have committed suicide. Farmers' lands have been snatched away. Back in 2006, I had sat on a for 27 days to return their lands. Many families are left with nothing. We are the only government which doesn't allow farmers' rights to be snatched away," Mamata said.

"We have started schemes like Krishi Bondhu, as part of which, farmers get Rs 5,000 per year. We have already given out 30,000 cheques. Under the Bengal Fasal Bima Yojana, 80 per cent of the premium is given by the We have Krishi Pension, under which farmers get Rs 1,000 per month. We are buying rice grains directly from farmers to give them the due benefits. We are also paying them in cheques to ensure no one dupes them," the added.

Mamata termed the interim budget as a "farce" and claimed that the schemes announced by the Centre will not be fulfilled as the lacks the requisite funds.

Accusing Modi of plotting a "coup" against her government, Mamata started her protest following a showdown between the and Five officials had moved to arrest the city's Police Rajeev Kumar, although they were denied entry to the latter's residence and later detained.

M Nageshwar Rao had said that Kumar had tampered with evidence in the Sarada chit fund scam and there was proof to corroborate the same.

A number of Opposition leaders including Akhilesh Yadav, Conference leader Omar Abdullah, MK have expressed solidarity with Mamata.

also extended his support to the TMC supremo, stating that the events in Bengal are happening because of the "unrelenting" attack on India's institutions by Modi and the BJP.

