India lodges protest with Pak over ceasefire violations in Sunderbani

India on Wednesday lodged strong protests with Pakistan for violating ceasefire in Naushera and Sunderbani sectors in Jammu and Kashmir by summoning an official from the Pakistan High Commission here.
Two Army personnel were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion that took place near the LoC in Naushera and Sunderbani sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on January 11. An Army officer and a soldier, who got grievously injured, succumbed to their injuries in a hospital while undergoing treatment.
A press statement released by India's Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said: "Pakistan High Commission official was summoned today and a strong protest was lodged at the death of an innocent civilian in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan forces on January 11, 2019, in Sunderbani sector."
"Our strong concerns were also shared at continued unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations across the Line of Control and the International Boundary. We also protested Pakistan's continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration into India, including supporting cover fire provided by Pakistan forces," the ministry further said in the statement.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU