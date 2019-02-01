Oscars will feature all five best song nominees

Responding to widespread backlash to its initial plan of only highlighting two of the best original song nominees on the show, The is now planning to have all five nominated songs performed on February 24.

The Academy, on Thursday, tweeted that would perform 'I'll Fight,' the Diane Warren-penned song from the documentary 'RBG,' reported Variety.

A second tweet announced that 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' from 'Mary Poppins Returns' would be "performed by a surprise special guest" - leaving open the question of whether Emily Blunt, who performed it in the film, would count as a surprise.

While producers last week said that there wasn't enough time to perform all five songs in a streamlines show, sources now say that offers have gone out to reps from all five to perform the songs, although in truncated, 90-second form.

It is not yet clear whether any of the performers associated with the nominated songs besides Hudson have accepted Academy's offer to perform - among them Blunt, Lady Gaga, and SZA, and and

