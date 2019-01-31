Dick Miller dies at 90, Twitter remembers veteran Hollywood actor

of such classics like Roger Corman's 'A Bucket of Blood' and 'Gremlins', veteran Hollywood has passed away at 90.

Miller died due to natural causes on Wednesday in The news was confirmed to The by a His wife Lainie, daughter Barbara and grand-daughter were at his side as he passed.

In a statement following his death, Miller's family wrote, "His sense of humor and the unique way he looked at the world won him many lifelong friends and worldwide fans."

Soon after the news of his death was made public, Twitterati poured in with their condolences, remembering the great ' '

wrote, "Rest in peace, Terrific "

Actor too took to and remembered Miller, writing, " Dead: The 'Gremlins' Actor Was 90. Thanks for playing the beleaguered everyman so well - and for so long."

'Days of our Lives' who had once worked with him, too wrote, "I had the good fortune to work alongside Dick Miller once. Although we didn't have any dialogue together, I admired him from close up. Rip."

Stand-up too commented, "Rock All Night. Dick Miller."

Born in The Bronx on December 25, 1928, one of Miller's earliest acting ventures was in the 1955 film 'Apache Woman'.

In 1952, he moved to California, and one of his earliest acting roles was in 'Apache Woman' in 1955. Miller began working with Roger Corman, including in a starring role as in 'A Bucket of Blood' in 1959.

His other acting credits included 'The Little Shop of Horrors,' 'The Terror,' 'The Wild Angels,' 'The Dirty Dozen' and 'A Time for Killing.'

Miller was also the subject of a 2014 documentary by director Elijah and co-producers and Miller.

In a career spanning sixty years, Miller worked in more than 175 and made over 2,000 television appearances. He went on to work with directors James Cameron, Ernest Dickerson, Martin Scorsese, Jonathan Demme, Allan Arkush, and as well.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)