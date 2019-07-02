Capt Amarinder urges Jaishankar to secure release of Punjabi youth in Malaysia police custody

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday wrote to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, seeking his intervention for the release of a Punjabi youth detained by the Malaysian police.

In his letter to Jaishankar, the Chief Minister said that the person, identified as Harbans Singh, "son of Charan Singh, resident of Gums Kalan village, Bathinda district, is currently in the custody of Malaysia Police."

According to his family, Harbans had gone to Malaysia in August 2018 on a tourist visa. However, his family is "not aware as to on what ground the Malaysian Police has taken him in its custody," the Chief Minister mentioned in the letter.

"His (Harbans Singh) Aadhaar card number is 4670-8721-734. A copy of his Aadhaar card, abstract of the electoral roll and photograph is enclosed as his identity proof," the letter added.

Captain Amarinder has also sought the personal indulgence of the Union Minister in the efforts to secure the release of Harbans Singh from the custody of Malaysia Police.

"Keeping in view the position explained above, I seek your personal indulgence in the efforts for the release of Harbans Singh from the custody of Malaysian Police," Singh has urged in the letter.

