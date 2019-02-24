Celine Dion biopic in the works

A biopic on the life of iconic is in the works.

Titled " Before Celine, the film will be helmed by Quebec-based Marc-Andre Lavoie, who will trace Dion's journey before global stardom.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the English-language biopic is set for a 2020 production.

Dion's nephew has signed on as a Lavoie will reunite with after they co-wrote the 2017 comedy "Innocent".

"In my entire career, I've never met someone as kind, warm and authentic as Celine, and we'll be forever grateful that she believes so strongly in our team to tell the real story has it's never been told before," Lavoie said in a statement.

The "I'm Alive" singer, in a letter to the and Bodson, said she was "touched" by the film the duo were preparing.

"With your unique approach, you managed to seize the essence of a period that is very dear to my heart," she wrote.

A separate biopic, titled "The Power of Love" named after her hit song, is slated for a release in 2020.

The development comes a week after dropped the Canadian-born as a client, after she apparently failed to pay commission on her concerts stemming from a deal signed in 2017.

