Cellphone, charger seized from OP Chautala's cell in Tihar jail

A cellphone, mobile charger, wire and few tobacco packets were recovered from former Om Prakash Chautala's prison cell during a surprise check, the jail authorities said on Friday.

The cell houses two more inmates - Surender alias Kaira and alias Dudhiya.

"In a surprise inspection yesterday at jail, a cellphone, mobile charger, wire and few tobacco packets were recovered from Chautala's cell," jail officials said.

The prison authorities have initiated a probe to ascertain whether the phone was being used by Chautala.

"During the preliminary enquiry, has stated that the phone and other articles belonged to him. However, further enquiry is being conducted by to ascertain the use and ownership of the cellphone," the jail said in a statement.

In January 2013, Indian Lok Dal (INLD) leader O P Chautala along with his son were sentenced by a to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of corruption in a teachers' recruitment scam case.

