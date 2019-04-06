Central Residency Bangalore to host Ramp the Cause

On a breezy summer afternoon, homemakers, entrepreneurs and experts from various fields gathered at Central Residency Road, for one reason- to voice out for the cause they care for in a for the Cause, which is scheduled to be organised on Saturday.

the Cause is a prestigious fashion initiative by It is executed in by Bizwingz Production House. The mission is to call people from all kinds of backgrounds to come and walk the to represent the causes that they strongly feel for. The main focus will be on Child Safety and Gender Equality.

Central Residency Road has joined hands with the initiative as a Lifestyle and Hospitality partner. During the registration and the main event, many activities will take place on various topics like health, nutrition, marketing as well as a styling workshop for participants.

Also, the initiative was strongly supported by industry leaders, Gayathri Suresh, Shalini Sankar, and

Ramp the Cause takes a unique way of making people express the cause by using fashion as an art form. It celebrates the social change peacefully with beauty and grace. Fund raised through Ramp the Cause will be given to NGO that works towards the prevention of childhood sexual abuse and women empowerment in which is

The was graced by guests from various walks of life such as Anil Shetty, Parul Malik, Shivapriya D, Prithvi Banwasi ,Shreya Krishnan,, Minnku Buttar, Jyosthna Venkatesh, Vandana Upadhyay, Shubha Shriram, Aditi, Revathy Kumar, Chavi Sharma, Latha Murthy, Sudarshan Sampath, Nagasri, Vamasi Krishna, Dr Vani Rao, and many others.

The event also attended by members and Trainers Barnali, Divya, Gaurav, who have worked towards safeguarding children from abuse in by representing the teachings and core values of Sanrkashan in India.

The main gala of the show will see experts from different genre come together such as Nutritionist, fitness, marketing, mental health, wellness and much more to guide the participants of Ramp the Cause and help them to take the causes close to their heart on a higher level.

"Our Mission is to gather more people who can join hand with us and create awareness about the causes that we care for, hence we aim to do more such galas and spread the word and create awareness. The is just a glimpse of what we aim to do and the main event will see more. Our vision is to run the galas in various progressive cities of India", said Madhu H S, CEO, Ramp the Cause. "Each registration will help us create safe space for three children," he added.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)