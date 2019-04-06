One10: The happiest address in town opens today

Group announced the launch of their new venture, One10, a one-of-a-kind residential project. Group claimed One10 is a tribute to childhood.

"Open spaces are scarce in the city of joy. How do we then expect our children to not stay hooked to gadgets and screens! This heartfelt concern has motivated Group to build a home that lets children do what they do best - play, explore, wonder and imagine. This unique residential project is aimed at anybody who wants their child to have a fulfilling childhood," the company said in a statement.

Spread across a sprawling 9 acres of lush green land, One10 will have 70 per cent of its total area dedicated to open space. The amenities in One10 have been thoughtfully incorporated to provide an environment where your child can grow up the way you did - unbridled but in a safe and secure environment. The amenities include: water play area, jungle gym, library, Happy Room, and Playschool, Daycare and Centre for extra-curricular for children.

In addition there is Olympic length swimming pool, triple storey sports arena, courts, lawn court, court, sand court, health club, outdoor fitness station and aqua gym.

For leisure, there is wellness centre, temperature-controlled jacuzzi, cafeteria, outdoor theatre, nature trail, cards room, floating daybeds, track, and cabanas. It will also have banquet halls, co-working space, lounge, guest room, convenience store, pharmacy, salon, and pet zone.

What makes One 10 all the more vying is its location. Conveniently accessible from Kolkata's IT hub, One 10 is located behind Novotel, next to Action Area 1, Newtown, enjoying a majestic view of the infinite wetlands.

One10 is an pre-certified Gold rated development with ecologically, sensitive homes, designed to encourage community participation towards a sustainable future.

Designed by world-renowned architecture firm SRSS, Singapore, the residential estate promotes healthy social interactions, inspired by the emerging sciences of happy homes.

The biodiversity of the extensive landscape, designed by Landscape Techtonix, Thailand, is a vibrant palette of carefully curated trees and shrubs, altering its hues through seasons and inviting a variety of birds and butterflies.

The advanced in every apartment provides for digital admittance, visitors' tracking, property maintenance, emergency management and

