Centre extends RBI Deputy Governor Vishwanathan's tenure by a year

The Centre on Monday extended the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan by one year.

He was appointed to the post on June 28, 2016 by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for a three-year period. Vishwanathan had succeeded H R Khan as RBI Deputy Governor on July 3, 2016.

The RBI has provision for four deputy governors, two of whom are appointed from outside while the other two are traditionally appointed from those working within the central bank.

A week ago, another RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya had resigned, citing unavoidable personal circumstances.

Vishwanathan had earlier served as Principal Chief General Manager at the RBI's department of non-banking supervision. He later became RBI's Executive Director in April 2014.

Vishwanathan served as a Director of Punjab National Bank from September 2012 to May 2013. He was also Nominee Director at Dena Bank from May 2011 to September 6.

